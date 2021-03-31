Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 2,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 551,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $587.08 million, a P/E ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $70,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.