Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 million, a PE ratio of -39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

FC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

