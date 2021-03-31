Frank Slootman Sells 100,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $22,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,248.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.07. 3,481,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.95. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.