Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Update

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FXBY remained flat at $$2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Foxby has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Get Foxby alerts:

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.