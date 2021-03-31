Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.83

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $12.92. Fossil Group shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 15,541 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

