Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 882,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

