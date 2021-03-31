Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.07

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.07 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94.07 ($1.23), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The firm has a market cap of £619.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.11 and a quick ratio of 46.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.56%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

