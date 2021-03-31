FOAM Price Up 38.3% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $34.51 million and approximately $111,504.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.00638069 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,754.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00017934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026540 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,964,914 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

