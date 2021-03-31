Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

PDYPY opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

