FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.33

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 43205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

FLIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,647 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,720,000 after acquiring an additional 389,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

