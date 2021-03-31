Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.93. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 27,840 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.