Flamingo Price Reaches $0.84 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 71.4% against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $125.82 million and approximately $137.25 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 500,793.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

