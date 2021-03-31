Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.14 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

