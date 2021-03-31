Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $33,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

