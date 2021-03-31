Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko Sells 9,079 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $205.28.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.