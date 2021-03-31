Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko Sells 9,079 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

