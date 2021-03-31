First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 46.6% in March

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period.

FCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,515. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

