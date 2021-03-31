First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 46.1% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.46. 187,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

