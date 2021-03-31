First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.