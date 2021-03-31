First National Bank of Omaha Sells 541 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $123,432,000 after acquiring an additional 450,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,159,000 after acquiring an additional 390,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after acquiring an additional 374,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,045. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

