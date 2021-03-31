First National Bank of Omaha Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Eaton by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.03. 28,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,151. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

