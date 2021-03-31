First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.47

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 922428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

