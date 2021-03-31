First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.74% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $149,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

