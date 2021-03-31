First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $22.97

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $23.85. First Foundation shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 754 shares trading hands.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

