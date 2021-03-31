First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCF. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,620 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

