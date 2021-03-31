First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to $18.65 at Canaccord Genuity

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $17.25 to $18.65 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s current price.

FCXXF stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

