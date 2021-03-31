First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FBTT stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. First Bankers Trustshares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

