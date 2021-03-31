First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FBTT stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. First Bankers Trustshares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.