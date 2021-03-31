First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

