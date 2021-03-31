Firo Hits One Day Volume of $9.57 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Firo has a market cap of $106.11 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Firo has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.07 or 0.00015297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.76 or 0.03131038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00326846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.34 or 0.00888036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.00421808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.61 or 0.00357028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00260015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,703,341 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars.

