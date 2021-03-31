FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 55% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $868,899.87 and approximately $2,749.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

