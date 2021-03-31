Financial Survey: Visa (NYSE:V) versus CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

Visa (NYSE:V) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Visa has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Visa and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 24 0 2.86 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $224.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visa and CardioGenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 18.94 $10.87 billion $5.04 42.04 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.74% 37.22% 14.61% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Visa beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

