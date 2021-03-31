Financial Contrast: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FLEETCOR Technologies and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 Fiverr International 1 3 7 0 2.55

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $286.41, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $222.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40% Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 8.71 $895.07 million $11.26 24.57 Fiverr International $107.07 million 58.03 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -169.88

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Fiverr International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift. The company provides fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, mobile apps, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company offers lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes; to airlines to accommodate traveling crews and distressed passengers whose flights have been canceled; and electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields, as well as prepaid paper vouchers. Its corporate payments solutions enable customers to manage and control electronic payments across enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services. The company's gift card product management and processing services comprise card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. It also provides other payment products for vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company serves businesses, partners, merchants, and payment network in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.