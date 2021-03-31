Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,035 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.19. 3,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,126. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

