Financial Architects Inc Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

LMT stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.91. 4,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

