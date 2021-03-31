Financial Architects Inc Has $599,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,363,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.88. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

