Financial Architects Inc Buys 8,573 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 239,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

