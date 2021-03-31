FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FFD Financial stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

