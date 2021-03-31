Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FENC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $167.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

