Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

