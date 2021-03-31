Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

NYSE ACC opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

