Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

