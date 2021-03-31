Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $19,618,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 238,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 212,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 248.74 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

