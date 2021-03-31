Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $262.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.70 and a 200 day moving average of $236.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

