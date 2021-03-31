Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,751 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

