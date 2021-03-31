Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,456,066.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,090 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,106. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $100.86. The company had a trading volume of 72,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,597. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $102.84.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.