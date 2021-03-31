Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.59). Approximately 15,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 54,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £158.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.20.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

