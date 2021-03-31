FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $308.59. 367,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $248.86 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

