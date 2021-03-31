Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $7.62 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 333.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $817,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 233.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $414.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.99 and a 52 week high of $434.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

