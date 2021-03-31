Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $24.03 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in General Motors by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 109,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,040 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $7,918,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 437,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.