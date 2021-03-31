extraDNA Price Up 31.9% This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $353,588.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,026.73 or 0.99893724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00307357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.75 or 0.00368504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.31 or 0.00675772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00103898 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002125 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling extraDNA

