Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the February 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.